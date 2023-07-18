StockNews.com Upgrades Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

PAAS opened at $16.09 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 69.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

