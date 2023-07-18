StockNews.com Upgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

TS stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $234,292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,772,000 after buying an additional 362,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

