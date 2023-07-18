STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $83.44 Million

STP (STPT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market cap of $83.44 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0436757 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $14,320,841.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

