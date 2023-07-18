Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Strattec Security Price Performance
STRT stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $33.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
