Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.04 ($47.24) and last traded at €42.26 ($47.48). 29,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.78 ($48.07).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.93. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of €45.03 and a 200 day moving average of €48.10.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

