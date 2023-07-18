Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Up 42.5% in June

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 360,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.06. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.30. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 110.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDIG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

