Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $172,490.46 and $20.62 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00027097 USD and is down -25.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

