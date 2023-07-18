Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUM. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Summit Materials stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

