SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised SunPower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. SunPower has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $28.42.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SunPower by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.