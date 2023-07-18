Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $308.15

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $308.15 and last traded at $305.61, with a volume of 723626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average of $139.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

