sUSD Price Down 0.1% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $44.01 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,098,770 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

