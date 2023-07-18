Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TELDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($4.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.35.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.52 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.