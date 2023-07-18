Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $37.21 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $519.79 million and approximately $37.21 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002140 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,581,842,580 coins and its circulating supply is 5,812,824,064,643 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

