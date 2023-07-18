Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 134,544 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tesla were worth $232,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.92.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $290.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $920.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.