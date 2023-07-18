Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,976.65 on Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,976.65 or 0.06627914 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $95.77 million and $3.99 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.