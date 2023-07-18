Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $1,977.15 or 0.06649756 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $95.79 million and $3.63 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

