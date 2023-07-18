Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.58.

LOW traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.06. 199,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

