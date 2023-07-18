Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.72.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $80.13 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

