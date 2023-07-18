Tezos Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $780.41 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002085 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002464 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,721,716 coins and its circulating supply is 945,554,272 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

