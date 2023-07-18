The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GS stock opened at $327.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.57. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $759,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,835,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

