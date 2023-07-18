The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lifted by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.95. 697,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,863. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

