Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $523.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business's revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

