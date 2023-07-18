Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Update

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE THR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 167,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $939.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.