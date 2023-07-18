Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

THRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,963,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

