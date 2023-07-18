Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXFree Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

THRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.04.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,963,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.