Tigress Financial Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $172.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

