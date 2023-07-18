tomiNet (TOMI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.43 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $253.60 million and approximately $22.43 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00012854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.53052093 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20,233,679.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

