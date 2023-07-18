Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.33 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $7.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,820.74 or 1.00051077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002264 BTC.

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3488685 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,236,057.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

