Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXG. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TXG opened at C$19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$25.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$309.41 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.502681 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

