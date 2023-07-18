Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXG. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
TXG opened at C$19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$25.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
