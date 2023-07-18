Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

