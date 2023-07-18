Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

CURV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

CURV stock remained flat at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 62,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

