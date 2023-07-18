Totally (LON:TLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.22 ($0.15), with a volume of 449427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.30 ($0.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Totally from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Totally from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Totally Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.70.

Totally Cuts Dividend

Totally Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Totally’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

