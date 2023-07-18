TraDAO Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

