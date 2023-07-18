Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,745 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 3,839 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.4 %

UAA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 7,470,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,311. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

