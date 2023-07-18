TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) Stock Price Up 578.6%

TransEnterix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXDW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 578.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

TransEnterix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $135.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.56.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Stories

