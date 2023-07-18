True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TUERF. CIBC lowered their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of TUERF remained flat at $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.