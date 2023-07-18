True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TUERF. CIBC lowered their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of TUERF remained flat at $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

