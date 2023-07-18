Truist Financial Boosts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $140.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCII opened at $130.97 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.49.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 157.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 231,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 215,088 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

