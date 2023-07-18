Truist Financial Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $20.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHRS. UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $4.37 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $352.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after buying an additional 345,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,254,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

