Truist Financial Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $20.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CHRS. UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.57.
Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHRS opened at $4.37 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $352.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after buying an additional 345,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,254,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.