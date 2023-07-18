Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.15.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

