Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $59.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

UBER stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,951,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,897,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

