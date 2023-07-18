UBS Group Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$27.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.14.

TELUS Price Performance

T stock opened at C$23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$23.81 and a 12-month high of C$30.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.10.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0455718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.16%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

