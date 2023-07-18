Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,105.83 ($14.46).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Unite Group Price Performance

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 905 ($11.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 896.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 937.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 773 ($10.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,209 ($15.81).

About Unite Group

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.

