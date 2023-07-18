United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Trading 6% Higher

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62. 518,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 777,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 388,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.