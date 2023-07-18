Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Display Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day moving average of $138.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

