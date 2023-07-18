Universal Health Services (UHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UHS shares. VNET Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

