Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Up 41.1% in June

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNVGY opened at 11.88 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of 8.11 and a 1-year high of 12.99.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

