Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.83.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $473.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $482.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.