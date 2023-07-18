Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $81.38 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 58,281 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 6.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $81,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 2.4 %

FedEx stock opened at $260.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.