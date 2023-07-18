Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $923,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

