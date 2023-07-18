Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $274,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,785,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,507 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $418,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

