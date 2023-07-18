Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

